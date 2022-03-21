Arsenal and Liverpool given hope over sealing forward transfer for around £35m

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for PSV winger Cody Gakpo this summer.

The Netherlands international has shown huge potential in his time in the Eredivisie, with plenty of Europe’s top clubs now alerted to his quality ahead of the next transfer window.

According to The Athletic, PSV are expected to “co-operate” if offers come in for Gakpo this summer, with £35million being roughly the kind of fee that’s being talked about.

The Premier League could be Gakpo’s next destination as well, with both Liverpool and Arsenal named as two suitors, along with big names like Barcelona and Bayern Munich elsewhere in Europe.

With 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions so far this season, Gakpo is in the form of his life and could easily be a major upgrade on someone like Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also do well to snap up the talented 22-year-old as Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new contract and approaches the final year of his current deal.