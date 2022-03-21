Player makes decision on €30-35m transfer following Manchester United offer

Manchester United reportedly look to have missed out on the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The Red Devils were supposedly one of the teams to have made an offer to the highly-rated young Dutch midfielder, but he’s instead chosen a move to Bayern Munich, according to Todo Fichajes.

Gravenberch has shone in his time at Ajax, and looks like he could have been an ideal signing for Man Utd to replace Paul Pogba, who will be out of contract this summer.

Instead, however, it seems Gravenberch has opted to join Bayern in a deal likely to cost between €30-35million, according to Todo Fichajes.

United remain a big name in world football, so should be able to find an alternative, but there is the risk that they no longer have the pulling power that they used to.

It’s been nearly five years since MUFC last won a trophy, and they’re facing the very real prospect of missing out on a place in the top four this term.

Gravenberch may rightly have decided that Bayern would be a much better opportunity for him to develop and to win silverware.