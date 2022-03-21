Journalist claims David Moyes wants to get rid of playmaker to make room for Lingard

David Moyes would rather have Jesse Lingard at his disposal than current attacker Said Benramha.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has remarkably suggested Moyes rates Lingard a lot higher than Benramha.

Majorly out of favour at Manchester United and following a loan move last season, this summer looks certain to be the time that fans can expect to see Lingard finally leave Old Trafford and West Ham could be the midfielder’s preferred option.

Surprisingly, Jones believes Moyes would take Lingard over Benramha, despite the Algerian’s recent rich vein of form.

Although well beaten 3-1 in their last game against rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Benramha was one of the Hammers’ better performers and even managed to get on the scoresheet during the match’s first half.

Nevertheless, speaking to GiveMeSport about the prospect of Benrahma losing his place to Lingard, should the United midfielder end up joining in the summer, Jones said: “I think he’d prefer to have Lingard than Benrahma, mainly because he’s a better footballer.”