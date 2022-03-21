Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly still in the running to seal the transfer of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England international has been in superb form in the Premier League, and is expected to cost around £60million to prise away from Leeds at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are thought to be leading the race for Phillips’ signature at this moment in time, but Newcastle and West Ham also remain very interested and are ready to continue fighting for his signature, according to the Times.

Newcastle should easily be able to afford Leeds’ demands for Phillips due to their wealthy new Saudi owners, with the club showing they mean business by signing the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

West Ham, meanwhile, are also surely a tempting option for someone like Phillips, with the club making great strides under David Moyes.

It’s slightly surprising, however, that we’re not yet seeing transfer rumours involving bigger clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool chasing Phillips.