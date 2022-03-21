Arsenal fan and talkSPORT host Laura Woods has brilliantly put pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor in his place following his comments taking a dig at the Gunners for how they celebrated their win at Aston Villa over the weekend.

Bukayo Saka’s strike gave Arsenal another important and hard-fought three points in their quest to finally get back into the top four, and Woods makes a great case below for why the club should be celebrating these moments and showing togetherness in their squad.

In the video below, Woods also hilariously brings up old comments by Agbonlahor himself which seem to contradict his criticism of Arsenal’s celebrations this weekend…

?? “I love that Arsenal celebrated!” ? “If you’re not allowed to celebrate, what’s the point of going to games?” ? “Just stop penalising people for celebrating, it’s football!” Laura Woods responds to Gabby Agbonlahor’s criticism of #AFC’s celebrations after beating #AVFC ? pic.twitter.com/NDaJyN4hTu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 21, 2022

It certainly seems like it’s time to stop mocking any celebrations of goals and wins just because not every single result is going to give you a trophy at the end of it.

Football should be fun, first and foremost, and it would be refreshing to see this young Arsenal side cause a bit of an upset this season by finishing ahead of their rivals and ending their long spell out of the top four.