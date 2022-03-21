Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Raphinha has turned down a new contract offer from Leeds United, demanding a smaller release clause.

Raphinha has been linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months, and the rumours of him rejecting a new contract at Leeds adds fuel to the fire.

According to UOL, Raphinha has turned down the deal due to wanting the price of his release clause in his contract to be reduced. It currently stands at around £70m, but the Brazilian wants it to be reduced so interested parties aren’t priced out of an attempt to sign him.

Reports claim that Leeds are willing to double his wages, but aren’t willing to negotiate a decreased release clause.

Raphinha has had five clubs in seven years, proving he’s not opposed to a change of scenery.

Liverpool could be interested in bringing the 25-year-old winger to Anfield, especially if Mohamed Salah doesn’t sign a new contract.

Raphinha already has nine goals this season, which is already more than his total for last season. A move to a bigger club could improve his game time with the national team, as he only has seven caps so far.