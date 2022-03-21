Liverpool are keeping tabs on Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who could leave the club this summer.

With Watford fighting for relegation, they risk losing some of their star players, who want to stay in the top division. Sarr is one of those linked with a move away, with Liverpool reportedly keen to bring him to Anfield.

This is according to Fichajes, who claim they may look to sign Sarr, due to doubts over the future of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

As it stands, Liverpool aren’t short of forwards, especially after the addition of Luis Diaz. However, if Salah and Firmino aren’t tied down to new deals, they could be left short in attack.

Sarr reportedly has no interest in extending his current deal at the club, which is set to expire in 2024. If Watford are relegated, you’d expect him to be out the door as quickly as possible.

Sarr has five goals in 16 games, in a struggling Watford side.