Manchester City are interested in signing Ecuadorian defender Jackson Porozo.

Porozo is currently playing for Boavista in Portugal, but Manchester City are looking to bring the young defender to England.

According to A Bola, Manchester City will aim to sign the 19-year-old for a fee of €3m.

Manchester City often raid clubs for their youngsters, with their academy thriving due to their financial strength.

Porozo is a regular starter already in a top division, despite his age. The Ecuadorian has 18 starts in the league this season, but his disciplinary record may be a concern for the Manchester club.

The centre-back has nine yellow cards in 18 games, averaging a card every other match.

The Boavista has already represented his country, despite his lack of experience, which can only be a positive for Pep Guardiola when looking at signing the young prospect.

With their talent in defence as it stands, a loan move would probably be the best option, if he was to join the club.