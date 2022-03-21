Manchester United dream managerial candidate named, but he’s more likely to end up at biggest rivals

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Reports suggest that Julian Nagelsmann is the dream candidate for Manchester United, but it’s unlikely he would join the club.

Ralf Rangnick was only appointed to manage the side until the end of this current season, continuing behind the scenes next year, after the club appoint a new manager.

One Sky Sports source revealed: “In an ideal world, Julian Nagelsmann would walk into the club this summer,” however, he doesn’t seem to be willing to join an unstable club like Manchester United.

Joining Manchester City or Liverpool after Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp depart, are the most likely destinations for the current Bayer Munich manager.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist, but one heavily linked manager is a no go
Manchester United still unsure on Ralf Rangnick’s new role
Tim Sherwood names the big tactical error David Moyes made for West Ham against Tottenham

Understandably, a manager of Nagelsmann’s calibre doesn’t want to join Manchester United in their current state, especially whilst he is sat top of the Bundesliga, and still in the Champions League.

The Manchester club will be targeting more realistic options, such as Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag. The former could be sacked in the near future after recent results.

Ten Hag could be easier to attract, due to the history and stature of Manchester United being a huge attraction. Although this appeal does apply to other managers, Ten Hag hasn’t managed in a top league before.

 

More Stories Erik ten Hag Julian Nagelsmann Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.