Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to take over as manager of the club, but have ruled out making an approach for one Premier League manager.

According to Sky Sports, rumours of Thomas Tuchel being approached by Manchester United is simply “media talk.”

Tuchel himself dismissed the links to United, which could have prompted the club to do the same.

The four-man shortlist is reportedly Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. The most difficult of the three could be Luis Enrique, due to him still being the manager of Spain.

Sky Sports also report that multiple sources have claimed they’d be surprised if either Ten Hag or Pochettino aren’t appointed.

Pochettino has the advantage of managing two different teams in the league before. He’s experienced two clubs with different ambitions. One in Europe, pushing for top four places, and the other who tend to be in the bottom half of the league.

Although he didn’t win anything at Tottenham, getting them to their first ever Champions League final is a massive achievement.

Ten Hag could present a higher risk, due to not managing in a top league. The Dutchman has managed three teams in Netherlands, as well as Bayern Munich’s second string team.