Manchester United have not yet figured out the specifics of Rangnick’s role, when he finishes his time as the coach of the first-team.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as manager of Manchester United in November 2021, with an initial plan to manage the team until the end of the season, before continuing in a consultancy role for another two years.

Now according to Sky Sports, the new role of Rangnick is unlikely “to be very hands-on.” It seems that those higher up at the club will lean on him for his knowledge rather than him having the decisive say in key decisions.

Due to inconsistency on the pitch, it’s likely that Rangnick hasn’t really had the time to deal with off the field issues. However, due to Manchester United’s exit from the Champions League, this could grant them more hours to spend on future planning.

Rangnick will be providing analysis of the players, not just based on their ability to play football, or whether they suit the system, but how their personalities and characters fit within the rest of the squad.

ESPN reported that Rangnick has questioned the mentality of his players, so looking into the personality and characteristics of new recruits could be high on his agenda.

The future role for Rangnick is up in the air, and Sky Sports have also reported that they don’t even have somewhere for him to be based. At the moment, it’s likely he would be based in the Manager’s office, but this is of course going to be occupied by someone else next season.

Usually, when a new staff member comes in, it’s in place of someone else who has departed the club. A ‘consultancy role’ is a rarity at any club, so it’s understandable that they don’t have an office waiting for him to move into.