Manchester United transfer target reportedly happy to stay at Barcelona

Manchester United transfer target Ronald Araujo is reportedly happy to stay at Barcelona, despite contract talks stalling.

Araujo’s contract expires in June 2023, but his priority seems to be staying in Spain.

Since Xavi came in as manager, results have improved drastically and Araujo is happy with the improvements made at the club.

According to Sport, Araujo wants to stay at the club, but does feel he deserves financial recognition.

Araujo has been linked to Manchester United recently, who are looking to improve their defensive problems. This is according to Marca, who reported in February that they were keeping their eye on his contract situation.

Sport also report that he’s recently had a child in Spain, and his brother lives not too far away.

Araujo has been a regular in the Barcelona team under Xavi, and things are looking up for the club, especially with their new sponsorship deal with Spotify.

The new deal helps Barcelona’s financial problems, which hopefully for Araujo, will push them to give him a better contract.