Gary Neville urges “tone deaf” Manchester United players to “lie low” after Atletico Madrid defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the clubs players for appearing tone deaf after being seen at various events since the Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at home to Diego Simeone’s side, ending their hopes of ending the season with any silverware, while their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League also seem to be fading fast.

Neville believes it’s a poor showing from some of the club’s players to then attend major public events, slamming them as being tone deaf in the tweet below…

Neville was taken up on this, only to double down and insist it’s not too much to ask for players to lie low for a little while, making it clear that he believes they can take a break, but not necessarily be seen living it up at big events in the public eye…

Different fans will have different views on this, but Neville knows about what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, so perhaps there’s something in his comments here.

1 Comment

  1. Iv been a Man United fan for almost 50 years, and today Im almost ashamed to be associated with the club. Unfortunately I love the club and Garry is right. Its a shame for this great club’s players to be seen in saucy events after humiliating defeats,throwing hard working managers under the bus. Same players, different managers, players earning very high salaries, but producing the lowest of performances and shameful results. Sies

    Reply

