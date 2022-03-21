Gary Neville urges “tone deaf” Manchester United players to “lie low” after Atletico Madrid defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the clubs players for appearing tone deaf after being seen at various events since the Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 at home to Diego Simeone’s side, ending their hopes of ending the season with any silverware, while their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League also seem to be fading fast.

Neville believes it’s a poor showing from some of the club’s players to then attend major public events, slamming them as being tone deaf in the tweet below…

I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 21, 2022

Neville was taken up on this, only to double down and insist it’s not too much to ask for players to lie low for a little while, making it clear that he believes they can take a break, but not necessarily be seen living it up at big events in the public eye…

No they are . They can go on holiday , relax , take time off. However if you’ve been knocked out of the Champions League , FA Cup , League cup and floundering in the League I wouldn’t think it’s too much to ask to lie low a bit !! https://t.co/oRZnnIJWJJ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 21, 2022

Different fans will have different views on this, but Neville knows about what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, so perhaps there’s something in his comments here.