Newcastle United playmaker looking for exit next summer

Newcastle United could be set to see young midfielder Elliot Anderson join a Championship side on loan next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Chronicle, who claims the teenager is attracting a lot of high-profile interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Currently on loan at League Two side Bristol Rovers, Anderson has put in a string of impressive performances, including scoring against Stevenage, Harrogate Town and Colchester United.

However, with his loan move set to come to an end at the end current campaign, next season could see the English playmaker shipped out on loan again but this time to a club in England’s second-tier.

Anderson’s contract at St James’ Park runs until 2024 and should another successful campaign follow on from this one, fans will be expecting the youngster to be offered a new deal that could also include him being promoted to the side’s senior first-team at some point in the not too distance future.