Newcastle United want rival defender who earns £68,000-a-week

Newcastle United will look to raid Everton in the summer and could take advantage of the Toffees if they end up being relegated.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Magpies are interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey, 24, joined Everton during the summer of 2020 from then-Championship side Norwich in a deal worth £25m.

Since then, the young Englishman has gone on to play a key role for the Merseyside Blues, and despite the side enduring a tough campaign, Godfrey has remained a rare positive throughout.

MORE: British owners for Chelsea, John Terry’s Ego, Man United is “a disaster” and Rashford to Liverpool?

However, should this season end in disaster for Frank Lampard’s Toffees, Eddie Howe is understood to be keen on bringing the 24-year-old to St James’ Park.

Since arriving at Goodison Park two years ago, Godfrey has featured in 50 senior matches and his deal, which sees him earn £68,000-per-week, is set to run out in 2025.