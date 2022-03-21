After recent news of Paulo Dybala’s contract not being extended beyond this summer, multiple Premier League clubs have been linked with signing the Argentine.

Dybala has a host of clubs to pick from when his contract ends at Juventus, but some teams may suit him more than others.

As seen in the tweet below from Fabrizio Romano, he will be free to leave in a few months.

There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June – he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport ??? #Dybala Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. pic.twitter.com/Ubmg0uH7RQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

90min have reported that Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all interested in bringing the 28-year-old to the Premier League.

Dybala has a choice to make, if he wants a move to England, but which club would suit him the most?

Manchester United:

Manchester United could be in the market for a forward, with Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring this summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo now 37-years-old. The model of striker United currently have, is a focal point in attack, good in the air, and holds his position in the middle.

Dybala is around five foot nine inches, so doesn’t really fit this profile. The Argentine tends to drop deeper and sometimes plays a number ten. With Bruno Fernandes unlikely to lose his position in the team and Dybala being a creative, deep lying forward, Manchester United might not be the best fit.

Tottenham:

Harry Kane is of course the current striker at Tottenham, but there’s been links with him moving away from the club. Under Antonio Conte, Kane has been playing a role that sees him drop into midfield positions, creating space for Tottenham’s wingers.

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski drift into central positions, with their high attacking wing-backs offering the width. Dybala loves to drop into similar positions to Kane, creating chances for others.

For this reason, it could be a decent option for Tottenham to explore if they were to lose Kane.

Manchester City:

Manchester City have been playing without a striker for the majority of the season. Often, the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, or any of there other talented forwards will play in a false nine role.

Dybala would suit this role perfectly, especially with his unselfishness, willingness to create chances and not just score them. His technical ability will be attractive to a manager like Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal:

One of the key reasons for Arsenal being so successful this season, is Alexandre Lacazette. Many fans won’t notice his contributions, due to his lack of goals, but he provides Arsenal a focal point to play off, allowing the attackers to rotate around him.

With Martin Odegaard the main creator behind the striker, the combination of Dybala and the Norwegian may not work. Arsenal should be in the market for a striker who can lead the line and hold the ball up.

Chelsea:

Chelsea could on the hunt for a striker this summer, with Romelu Lukaku linked with a move back to Italy, after an underwhelming return to Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz is currently playing regularly in a centre-forward role, but he’s a different profile to Dybala.

Although naturally an attacking midfielder, due to his size, Havertz is able to lead the line, getting into the box to attack crosses from their wing-backs. Dybala doesn’t really suit this role, but it would offer Thomas Tuchel a different dynamic in attack.

Conclusion:

The thought of Dybala under Guardiola is an exciting one, due to his technical ability and seemingly suiting the system perfectly. The Argentine is comfortable playing in a central role, especially in a team that is fluid and has lots of rotation in attack.

Tottenham could also be an interesting move, but looking at the other clubs linked to Dybala, he may be looking at choosing a team who are likely to be in the Champions League next season.

The race for Dybala is set to be an exciting one, with many clubs understandably willing to pick up the 28-year-old, especially without paying a transfer fee.