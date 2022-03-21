Real Madrid are looking for a replacement for the ageing Luka Modric, and a one-cap England international is on their shortlist.

Modric will be 37 this year, and his current contract in Spain expires this summer. According to Fichajes, Madrid are interested in bringing in James Maddison to replace the Croatian.

Although Maddison usually plays in a more advanced role, the signing of Eduardo Camavinga could be the more direct replacement for Modric, with Maddison playing in the number ten role.

The likes of Isco, Bale, and of course Modric are all out of contract this summer, so the signing of Maddison makes sense, improving their midfield options.

Not only Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are both into their thirties, and at 25-years-old, Maddison has time on his side. Carlo Ancelotti needs to find long-term options to replace his ageing stars.

Maddison has been extremely unfortunate not to get more England caps, due to the amount of talent in his position. Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham Declan Rice, just to name a few, are all coming through at similar times.

Also, in Gareth Southgate’s current system, he doesn’t suit the formation. Maddison is a natural number ten, and the likes of Foden and Mount who are being picked ahead of him, have shown they can play out wide or a little deeper.

Maddison rarely gets utilised in these positions for his club, so it’s a difficult situation for him on the international stage.