Reece James took to Instagram to praise former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham opted to move to Roma after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, following the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea may regret this decision, with Abraham flourishing after his move.

James has insisted people respect the English forward, the day after he scored a brace to help Roma win their local derby against Lazio. He posted an image of Abraham on his Instagram story, with the caption: “Numbers don’t lie. Pay some respect please.”

Abraham currently has 15 league goals this season, more than Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz put together. Although Chelsea received a sizeable fee for the forward who came from their academy, they spent £97.5m on Lukaku, who was brought in to be the main striker.

Lukaku has struggled since joining the club, but the lack of faith shown to Abraham must have been disappointing for the 24-year-old.

In his first full season in the Premier League, Abraham managed 15 league goals, but was slowly filtered out of the team after that impressive campaign.

Lukaku has been linked with a move back to Italy, so Chelsea could live to regret selling their academy graduate Abraham.