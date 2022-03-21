Man United face bowing to risky demand if they are to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United would reportedly have to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo that he would remain a regular in the starting line up next season if he is to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

The Portugal international hasn’t had the happiest return to Old Trafford since joining from Juventus last summer, with the club a long way from being the force they used to be in his first spell under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man Utd now have a big decision to make about their plans for next season, as Ronaldo is demanding to remain a guaranteed starter if he is to stay at the club, according to Todo Fichajes.

This might’ve been a bit of a no-brainer a few years ago, but Ronaldo is no longer quite at his best, and it seems risky to be relying on him playing 90 minutes week in, week out for another year, especially as he turns 38 next season.

MUFC might do better to just move on from Ronaldo, even if it won’t be easy to let this club legend leave, especially if he carries on playing in Europe for a bit longer.