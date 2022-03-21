Man United scouting surprise potential transfer target who’s close to becoming a free agent

Manchester United are reportedly scouting Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist ahead of a potential free transfer swoop.

The 30-year-old is nearing the end of his contract and has emerged as a surprise target to come in and provide competition for David de Gea, according to the Daily Mirror.

Siegrist seems a decent player with plenty of experience, but Man Utd fans could be forgiven for feeling a little underwhelmed by the prospect of this move.

At a time when the Red Devils urgently need to make a statement in the transfer market and majorly revamp their squad in order to become title challengers again, this is not the calibre of signing they need to be focusing on.

Siegrist may end up being a smart piece of business on a free, but United fans might also feel that the club should be thinking more seriously about a long-term replacement for De Gea as first choice.

The Spanish shot-stopper continues to perform at a high level, but he’s also shown some sign of decline in recent years, and cannot go on forever.

For the moment, it seems MUFC don’t have any serious plans about who could come in as their next number one.