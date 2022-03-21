Video: Tottenham star embarrasses himself with pathetic dive after ball is tapped at him

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is one of the best players in the Premier League on his day, and had another fine performance against West Ham at the weekend.

However, we don’t want to see frankly embarrassing play-acting like this from the South Korea international, who made an absolute meal out of the ball being merely tapped at him…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Liverpool given hope over sealing forward transfer for around £35m
Newcastle United playmaker looking for exit next summer
Newcastle United want rival defender who earns £68,000-a-week

Son is better than this, and it’s really disappointing to see antics like this going on in what was otherwise a good game between two big rivals.

We’ve come to expect footballers to make the most of some challenges from time to time, but this is something else altogether…

More Stories Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.