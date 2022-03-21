Tottenham star Son Heung-min is one of the best players in the Premier League on his day, and had another fine performance against West Ham at the weekend.

However, we don’t want to see frankly embarrassing play-acting like this from the South Korea international, who made an absolute meal out of the ball being merely tapped at him…

Did Son actually just dive after having the ball tapped at him? pic.twitter.com/MiIa9XgLqS — Quite (@propernorty) March 20, 2022

Son is better than this, and it’s really disappointing to see antics like this going on in what was otherwise a good game between two big rivals.

We’ve come to expect footballers to make the most of some challenges from time to time, but this is something else altogether…