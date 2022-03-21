Liverpool may reportedly have the edge over Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The talented 22-year-old looks like one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and it seems inevitable he’ll earn himself a big move sooner rather than later.

According to Foot Mercato, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are among his biggest suitors, with Monaco likely to ask for around €50million to let him go.

Chelsea’s current situation, however, now could mean they’ll struggle to get a deal done for the Frenchman, as noted by Foot Mercato’s report.

This could be very good news for Liverpool, who would no doubt benefit from bringing in someone like Tchouameni to eventually be a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson.

LFC also lost Georginio Wijnaldum last summer without replacing him, so there’s certainly room for Tchouameni to make an impact at Anfield straight away.

Chelsea could also have done with the youngster as the ideal heir to N’Golo Kante’s role in the team, but Blues fans will have to see what happens with the club ownership in the coming weeks.