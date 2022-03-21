West Ham lost 3-1 to Tottenham at the weekend, and Tim Sherwood picked out the tactical error which cost them.

Speaking to Optus Sport, Sherwood said: “West Ham were very naïve in the way they set up. David Moyes got it wrong today; it’s very difficult to criticise him over the period, because he’s done a fantastic job, but today he never looked after (Harry Kane).”

Although he is right in what he’s saying, due to Kane managing three assists in the game, it’s not as simple as it seems.

Kane is a world-class striker and the way he drops deep into midfield positions make it difficult for defenders to keep track of him.

Dropping deep means the defenders can’t follow you, due to losing the shape of the defence. Midfielders are already picking up opposition midfielders, meaning Kane was often in space alone.