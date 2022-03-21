Newcastle United given key condition to clinch £84m transfer of “unbeatable” attacker

Newcastle United have reportedly been told they can clinch the transfer of Napoli star Victor Osimhen as long as they meet his club’s £84million asking price.

The Nigeria international has been in superb form in Serie A in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to see big clubs in the Premier League showing an interest in him.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with Osimhen in the past, and now Newcastle are ready to try to bring him to St James’ Park.

It seems Napoli would be ready to cash in on Osimhen as long as their asking price is met, and Newcastle should be in a position to afford that thanks to their new owners.

NUFC fans would surely be thrilled if their Saudi investors could deliver such an exciting talent, whose form this season has seen him described as “unbeatable” by his team-mate Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

