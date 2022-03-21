(Video) Jurgen Klopp explains Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s FA Cup exclusions

Liverpool edged past Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon to set up a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City next month.

A winning goal from striker Diogo Jota was just enough to see the Reds become one of the illustrious cup competition’s final four teams, along with Manchester City, Chelsea and outsiders Crystal Palace.

However, although Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners against Forest, fans were left wondering why regular attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were not included from the start.

MORE: Liverpool equal incredible record from 34 years ago after win at Nottingham Forest

Speaking to reporters after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mane did not feature due to Senegal’s upcoming international fixture against Egypt on March 25 and that Salah was excluded due to a slight injury to his foot.

“Mo felt the foot again from the Brighton game,” the German said pitchside after the game.

“Not massive, so it was clear he would not be in a game like this if there was a little bit of pain here and there, there was no chance.

“In that moment, it was clear that we would not start him for the game.”

(Play clip from 03:25)