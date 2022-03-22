Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark is likely to leave the club in the summer.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Clark is likely to be sold in the summer, after not being selected in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad in January.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I’d say there is a very strong possibility that Ciaran Clark will be on the move. Obviously, he was left out of the revised 25-man squad after the January transfer window.

The report further states that Clark was offered a route out of Newcastle, with a late loan move to Middlesbrough in January, but turned it down.

With 12 months left on his contract in June, he could leave to further career, unless he’s happy picking up a wage whilst not being in the squad.