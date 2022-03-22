129-game Newcastle star very likely to leave this summer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark is likely to leave the club in the summer.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Clark is likely to be sold in the summer, after not being selected in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad in January.

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: I’d say there is a very strong possibility that Ciaran Clark will be on the move. Obviously, he was left out of the revised 25-man squad after the January transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could still pay £67m for long-term transfer target
Newcastle lining up move for Juventus flop
Newcastle join the race for Arsenal transfer target

The report further states that Clark was offered a route out of Newcastle, with a late loan move to Middlesbrough in January, but turned it down.

With 12 months left on his contract in June, he could leave to further career, unless he’s happy picking up a wage whilst not being in the squad.

More Stories Ciaran Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.