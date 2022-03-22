Manchester United have transfer deal for Harry Maguire replacement wrapped up

Manchester United have reportedly already wrapped up a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The Switzerland international has shown his quality in his time in the Bundesliga and it’s no surprise that his form seems to have attracted strong interest from Man Utd after their difficult season.

The Red Devils have been far from at their best, with the team now facing missing out on Champions League qualification as Arsenal lead them in the race to finish in the top four.

According to Fichajes, this could lead to a major rebuilding job at Old Trafford, with Akanji supposedly “tied up” for the club already as a replacement for the out-of-form Harry Maguire.

Manuel Akanji to Manchester United?
Akanji looks like he could bring more pace and quality on the ball than Maguire does, with the former Leicester City man never quite looking suited to the style required to play for a bigger club.

Akanji has been linked with United by Bild in the past, with Ralf Rangnick perhaps set to have an influential role in trying to bring the 26-year-old to Manchester.

