Arsenal optimistic they can tie star player down to new five-year contract

Arsenal reportedly feel they should be able to get Bukayo Saka to commit his future to the club until 2027.

The England international is not actually close to the end of his current contract, but it’s not too surprising that the Gunners want to resolve his future as he continues to establish himself as one of the best young players in the world.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have begun the process of trying to tie Saka down to a new contract, and if nothing goes wrong they feel they should be able to get him to put pen to paper for the next five years.

Arsenal fans will hope Saka ends up staying, but one imagines he’ll have tempting offers from elsewhere, with ESPN recently claiming Liverpool are among his admirers.

The 20-year-old looks like he could play for pretty much any club in the world after enjoying his best season in an Arsenal shirt.

Saka has ten goals and five assists so far this season and is proving a major success story of the Arsenal academy.