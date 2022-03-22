Arsenal could end up spoiling Chelsea’s transfer plans if Aubameyang gets his way

Arsenal could end up indirectly spoiling Chelsea’s transfer plans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang perhaps set to play a key role in persuading Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona.

The France international will be out of contract with Barca at the end of this season, but he seems to be enjoying his football alongside Aubameyang again, with the pair previously also shining together at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang is now apparently working to persuade Dembele to stay at the Nou Camp, according to the Daily Mail, and one imagines this could end up being the club’s best route to success in that department after failing to tie him down to a new contract so far.

Dembele has been linked as a transfer target for Chelsea by ESPN in recent times, and there’s no doubt the Blues could do well to bring in an attacker of that calibre to serve as an upgrade on unconvincing duo Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

There’s also a useful connection there in that Dembele played under Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund, and the German tactician seemed to know how to get the best out of him.

As noted by the Mail, however, Arsenal majorly gifted Aubameyang to Barcelona by terminating his contract, with manager Mikel Arteta also personally recommending the Gabon international to Xavi, even though he wasn’t initially their top target.

In the end, this strange move by Arsenal could actually end up being at least a bit useful in terms of damaging their rivals’ hopes of pulling off a potentially exciting free transfer.