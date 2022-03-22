Jamie Carragher aims personal dig at Gary Lineker in debate over Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has questioned Gary Lineker’s mentality in a Twitter row that was originally about Manchester United’s players.

Gary Neville has hit out at the club’s stars for some of their recent public appearances at big events, despite the recent humiliating home defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Neville’s view is that Man Utd players should be lying low after the disappointment of being dumped out of the Champions League, though Lineker defended them for wanting to enjoy themselves and stated that social media means these things are focused on more than they would have been in the past.

The Match of the Day host went on to say he wouldn’t change his behaviour after a bad result, prompting this response from Carragher…

The former Liverpool defender insisted it’s natural to be disappointed and to not want to face people after defeats like that, and said “I can’t believe you’ve never felt like that” in what could be taken as a dig at Lineker’s mentality during his playing days.

Lineker might not be the stereotypical footballer in some sense, as he never had much of a reputation for being that aggressive or obsessive about winning, though that clearly didn’t stop him from having a great career at the highest level.

This swipe from Carragher certainly seems a bit unfair, even if there is a debate to be had about how United’s players tend to conduct themselves.

