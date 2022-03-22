Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reportedly given the club the green light to sell Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The Spain international has had plenty of playing time at Spurs, but it seems Conte is prepared to let the player go as he already has promising youngster Ryan Sessegnon as another good option for the left-back position, according to Football Insider.

Reguilon has previously had spells with Real Madrid and Sevilla, and one imagines there wouldn’t be a shortage of suitors for him if he were made available.

Still, some Tottenham fans may be pleased to see Conte looking at Sessegnon as the long-term option on the left-hand side instead.

Sessegnon made a slightly slow start to life at Spurs, but previously looked a huge prospect when he was at Fulham, and he’s finally looking like living up to that potential now.

Football Insider also add, however, that Conte believes THFC could have a better option at left-back than Reguilon, so that perhaps suggests entering the market as well as using Sessegnon more.