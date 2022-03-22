Liverpool and Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost in pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international has shone in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe with a fine record of 26 goals in 33 games in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal have been mentioned as one of Nunez’s admirers by the Evening Standard as they chase a new signing up front this summer, while Liverpool have also been linked with him by Football Insider, who state he would likely cost around £55million.

Now there’s been an intriguing update on Nunez’s future, with Record, as translated by the Manchester Evening News, stating that the 22-year-old has changed agents as he looks to push for a summer transfer away from Benfica.

This is certainly encouraging for Arsenal, who would do well to secure the signature of Nunez as the ideal long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have performed well this season and look to be closing in on a top four finish, but they urgently need more goals in their side, especially as they also face the prospect of losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are set to be out of contract this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t look in need of an elite goal-scorer quite as much, but they could do well to think about a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah amid doubts over his future, with the Egypt international yet to sign a new contract as he approaches the final year of his current deal.