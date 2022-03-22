David Moyes will try to sell West Ham man for £5m

David Moyes will try to sell West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku this summer for around £5m.

That’s according to West Ham insiders Claret and Hugh, who claim that Moyes isn’t keen on keeping Masuaka beyond this season.

Masuaka has failed to set the world alight since joining West Ham, and Moyes will be lucky to receive any sizeable fee for the 28-year-old.

Aaron Cresswell is the starting left-back for The Hammers, and youngster Ben Johnson has often been utilised out of position on the left, usually playing right-back.