Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England international hasn’t managed to establish himself as a first-team regular for Man Utd, and it’s hardly surprising to see that Fabrizio Romano now claims he wants to be a starter next season.

See below for details as Romano claims Newcastle are eyeing up three candidates to come in as their new number one ‘keeper, with Henderson one of the names on their list…

As for United, they’re yet to decide on Henderson’s future, though they could allow him to go out on loan in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils would also be open to letting Henderson leave permanently, as one imagines Newcastle would probably rather make a permanent signing rather than just a loan for this important position.

Henderson showed great potential during a loan spell at Sheffield United earlier in his career and he could end up being a fine signing by Newcastle’s new owners as they look to put together a more competitive squad to challenge the traditional big six.

