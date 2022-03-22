Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently claimed he told Dana White to host a UFC event at Anfield, Liverpool.

In the latest UFC event last weekend, a 17,000 strong crowd took to the O2 Arena, for the first time in London for three years.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said: “I was talking about stadiums here, we had two Scousers – we have Anfield.”

Two Scousers fought at the weekend, in Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann. Both fighters won their fights and were visibly delighted to see each other win.

A UFC event at a football stadium would be exciting, and there’s no doubt the Scousers will come out to support the aforementioned fighters. Although McCann is an Everton fan, Pimblett supports Liverpool and I’m sure would dream of an event at Anfield.

The social media hype surrounding the two Scouse fighters is strong, due to their personalities. Pimblett is even eyeing a fight against Conor McGregor, he claimed to ESPN.

White has suggested plans to return to the UK later this year, but it’s likely to be an arena show.