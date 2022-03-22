Eddie Howe looks to seal £12m deal for former player ahead of Newcastle United rebuild

There were some incredible names linked with Newcastle United when rumours of the big-money takeover started a few years ago, but the situation was very different in January.

This season has become about survival and survival only, while it’s still not really clear if Eddie Howe is the calibre of manager that they’re looking to guide them for years to come, so it will be interesting to see if he’s entrusted with some huge signings.

A report from the Express has looked at one of his first targets for the summer, and it’s fair to suggest that this would be filed under the modest category.

Howe has already signed Lloyd Kelly in the past during his time with Bournemouth, and it looks like a reunion could be possible this summer in a deal worth £12m.

It seems pretty unlikely that the Magpies will be dragged back into the relegation battle now after a solid run of results and those in the relegation zone looking like genuinely bad football teams.

Kelly has impressed this season for Bournemouth and has a little bit of Premier League experience, but it’s safe to say that the fans will be hoping for some bigger names than this come the summer