Tammy Abraham could break the hearts of Chelsea fans with Manchester United transfer.

Abraham was sold by Chelsea last summer, shortly after the London club brought in Romelu Lukaku. The Englishman has had the last laugh, with Lukaku struggling and Abraham thriving.

According to II Messaggero (via Football Italia), Manchester United have set their sights on the 24-year-old, as a successor to the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately for United, Chelsea have an €80m buyback clause in Abraham’s contract, but the England forward might be a little wary of returning to the club. Despite scoring 15 league goals in one season, Abraham’s game time was limited the following campaign.

Clearly, the club didn’t trust him, and decided to spend a vast amount of money on Lukaku, allowing an academy graduate to leave the club.

Abraham is in fantastic form for Roma and was recently called up to the England squad. Although Chelsea have a buyback clause, it’s ultimately Abraham’s decision, so if a move to Manchester United is his preferred destination, there’s going to be some unhappy fans at Stamford Bridge.

Although doing well abroad, it’s very rare English players leave England and stay in Europe for their whole careers. Abraham felt it was necessary to pursue first-team football and Jose Mourinho was willing to give him a chance.

We’ve seen recently with Fikayo Tomori, opportunities to get in the England squad can be limited when moving abroad. Although Abraham was recently called up, it may have been reluctantly for Gareth Southgate, due to recent injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford.

Therefore, Abraham may want to move back to England, to stay in Southgate’s plans.