British government “going after” Manchester City owners following Chelsea sanctions

The British government have been accused of “going after” Manchester City’s owners following the recent sanctions against Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich.
The UK have imposed sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, which ultimately looks like it’s going to lead to the club changing hands in the near future.
Now it may be that the government have Man City’s Sheikh Mansour in mind, with Labour MP Chris Bryant making it clear he’s concerned about the country’s closeness with these regimes.
AS report that the UK are now ‘going after’ the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs.
The government have also put out a statement, reading: “It is the UK’s firm belief that – in the absence of a change in behaviour by the Syrian regime – strengthening ties undermines the prospect of a lasting and inclusive peace in Syria.”
Bryant, meanwhile, recently told the Telegraph: “What is it that people don’t get? There’s been a form of barbarous, sustained murder going on in Syria, run jointly by Assad, and now Putin is doing exactly the same in a barbaric war of aggression against innocent sovereign Ukraine.”