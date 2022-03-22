British government “going after” Manchester City owners following Chelsea sanctions

The British government have been accused of “going after” Manchester City’s owners following the recent sanctions against Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich.

The UK have imposed sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, which ultimately looks like it’s going to lead to the club changing hands in the near future.

Now it may be that the government have Man City’s Sheikh Mansour in mind, with Labour MP Chris Bryant making it clear he’s concerned about the country’s closeness with these regimes.