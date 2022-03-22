Liverpool may reportedly be one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the near future if they find themselves needing to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Norway international is set to become one of the most sought-after talents on the market this summer after his sensational form in his time with Dortmund, where he’s scored 80 goals in 82 appearances in total.

Mundo Deportivo have provided an update on Haaland’s future, and have suggested that there’s a chance of Liverpool getting involved in the race to land the 21-year-old amid doubts over Salah’s future.

The Reds’ Egyptian superstar’s current contract runs until 2023, and there’s not much sign at the moment of him putting pen to paper on an extension.

Haaland could therefore be a dream signing for Liverpool, as there are few others in world football who could replace the number of goals Salah brings to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

El Nacional have also linked Haaland with Liverpool due to doubts about whether the young forward would move to Manchester City due to the relationship between manager Pep Guardiola and his agent Mino Raiola.