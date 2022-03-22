Juventus eyeing Liverpool star as Paolo Dybala replacement

Juventus are targeting Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, as a replacement for the out-of-contract Paolo Dybala.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday afternoon that Dybala will not be extending his contract at Juventus beyond this season.

Juventus are reportedly already eyeing up their replacement for the Argentine forward, with Salah the dream target.

This is according to Corriere Della Sera, who report that the money that was originally going to be used to renew the contract of the 28-year-old, will now be invested in a “big” player.

According to the report, Salah is the “dream” target, but more realistic options would be the likes of Paul Pogba and Jorginho. Due to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the new signing doesn’t necessarily have to be a forward player.

Salah has played in Italy before, when at Roma, so playing in Italy wouldn’t feel too uncomfortable for the Egyptian. If Liverpool were to sell Salah due to his contract expiring next season, it’s unlikely they would want to hand him to a Premier League rival.

A move abroad could be his most likely destination, but Juventus’ league position might deter the 29-year-old. They currently sit fourth in the Italian top division, but maybe the signing of Salah could push them to fight for the title again.