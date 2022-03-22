Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a number of big-name goalkeepers ahead of the summer transfer window, including a potential loan for Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues ace has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but has a contract until 2025 and joined for big money in the past, so a loan deal may be the most realistic option for Newcastle, according to the Daily Mail.

Kepa has shown some promise at various points in his career, though it’s not too surprising that Chelsea now clearly prefer Edouard Mendy as their number one.

Still, Newcastle are at the beginning of what they hope will be a successful project under their new owners, and a signing like Kepa could be a decent option for them at the moment.

The Spain international may not be the best ‘keeper in the world, but he’d give Newcastle an upgrade on their current options in that department.

The 27-year-old would also bring plenty of experience, having won the Champions League and Europa League in his time in west London.

One imagines, however, that Kepa will be better remembered for failing to save a single penalty and then missing his own spot kick in the recent Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.