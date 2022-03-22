Barcelona reportedly look to have won the race for the free transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Ivory Coast international has signed his contract with Barca, and has also had his medical with the Catalan giants.

This looks all but done, if this report is anything to go by, and it looks like bad news for Tottenham, who had also been linked with Kessie recently.

The 25-year-old was recently mentioned as a target for Spurs manager Antonio Conte by the Evening Standard, and it would have been exciting to see this quality box-to-box talent in the Premier League.

Kessie looks like he could have been a perfect fit for Conte’s preferred style of play, but it’s also not too surprising he’s chosen Barcelona.

Xavi has Barca on the way back after a superb start since he replaced Ronald Koeman as manager, and one imagines it won’t be too long before the club become a force again.

Kessie could help them do that, and should be the dream long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets in that role in front of the back four.

Tottenham surely need to finish in the top four to attract targets like this, but that’s not looking too likely for them now as Arsenal look the clear favourites to clinch Champions League qualification.