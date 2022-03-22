Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid could pave the way for Marco Asensio to complete Arsenal transfer.

Mbappe hasn’t yet signed for Madrid, but if the deal does goes through, Spanish outlet El National (via TEAMtalk) report that they may have to sell a forward in order to bring in the French forward.

Asensio has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid, and could be seeking a move away from the club regardless of whether Mbappe joins or not.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Asensio in the last few months, and he could be a welcome addition at The Emirates. Unlikely to be a starter due to the form of the current attackers at the club, Asensio’s versatility will be useful, especially if they qualify for Europe.

Arsenal don’t have a great amount of quality in depth, and a few injuries significantly weaken their side.

Having Asensio as a backup to the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, will only help to push them to become better players.