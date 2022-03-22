Liverpool taking an interest in AC Milan star forward

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are taking an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has eight goals in Serie A this season.

Leao is a forward, comfortable playing out wide or in a central role. Due to Olivier Giroud currently occupying the striker role, Leao has been playing most of his games as a left-sided winger.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are interested in bringing the Portuguese forward to Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been compared to fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, with former youth team coach Tiago Fernandes saying: “Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy. At youth level, he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told L’Equipe (via GOAL)

Rafael Leao celebrates a goal for AC Milan

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus eyeing Liverpool star as Paolo Dybala replacement
“Live your life” – Former Man United ace sends message to Red Devils players following Neville criticism
Arsenal could end up spoiling Chelsea’s transfer plans if Aubameyang gets his way

After impressing at Sporting, Leao got his move to Lille, before eventually joining AC Milan. He’s now been capped by Portugal three times, and is catching the eye of Premier League Liverpool.

With the uncertainty around Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, due to his contract expiring next year, Liverpool could be in the market for another forward.

The versatility of Leao could be useful for Jurgen Klopp, as he can operate all across the front line.

More Stories Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.