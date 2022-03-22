Liverpool are taking an interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who has eight goals in Serie A this season.

Leao is a forward, comfortable playing out wide or in a central role. Due to Olivier Giroud currently occupying the striker role, Leao has been playing most of his games as a left-sided winger.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are interested in bringing the Portuguese forward to Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been compared to fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, with former youth team coach Tiago Fernandes saying: “Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy. At youth level, he was better than Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told L’Equipe (via GOAL)

After impressing at Sporting, Leao got his move to Lille, before eventually joining AC Milan. He’s now been capped by Portugal three times, and is catching the eye of Premier League Liverpool.

With the uncertainty around Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, due to his contract expiring next year, Liverpool could be in the market for another forward.

The versatility of Leao could be useful for Jurgen Klopp, as he can operate all across the front line.