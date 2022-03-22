“It is obscene how good he can be” – Man United youngster given huge praise by team-mate

Manchester United youngster James Garner has earned big praise from Nottingham Forest team mate Jack Colback after impressing with the Championship club during his loan spell there this season.

The 21-year-old had struggled for playing time at Man Utd before leaving Old Trafford to get more minutes and experience under his belt this season, and he’s clearly wowed some of the other players at Forest with his ability.

The Red Devils have a proud record of promoting quality young players from their academy, and Garner looks like he’s the latest homegrown gem at the club who could have a big future once he returns from his loan spell.

Forest ace Colback spoke about how impressive Garner has been, telling The Athletic: “Technically, he is really good.

“Jimmy has made a difference because, when he is on it with his delivery, it is obscene how good he can be.

“You can see why he is at Manchester United.”

This will surely have United fans excited ahead of next season, as there is surely a role there for Garner to fill as Paul Pogba nears the end of his contract, while Donny van de Beek has barely played and is currently on loan at Everton.