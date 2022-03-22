Manchester United are the favourites to sign £150m star Declan Rice, as West Ham are resigned to losing the midfielder.

West Ham reportedly want £150m for Rice, as they have now accepted he won’t be signing a new deal. To avoid the risk of him leaving on a free transfer, they are willing to sell the midfielder, as long as they receive the hefty price tag.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who also report that West Ham may budge on this figure, as it might be a little too high for any interested parties.

The British transfer record was broke last year when Jack Grealish moved to Manchester City, but this figure would blow that out of the water.

United may be tempted to burst the bank for Rice, but they still need to find a striker for the future. It could turn out to be an expensive window for the Manchester club.

Unless West Ham can create a bidding war between Chelsea and Manchester United, it’s unlikely they will receive the full £150m. Due to Chelsea’s current ownership issues, Manchester United are the more likely candidates to secure the signature of Rice.