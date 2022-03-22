Manchester United managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino would cost PSG £12.5m to sack.

Despite topping the league table, PSG’s Champions League performances have disappointed the hierarchy in Paris.

According to L’Equipe (via The Sun), Pochettino earns around £920,000 per month, meaning it would cost £12.5m to sack the Argentine. This isn’t even taking into account the cost of sacking his whole backroom team, who will inevitably follow him to his next club.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with bringing in Pochettino to replace Ralf Rangnick in the hot seat, but if they are to make an approach, it could cost them the compensation.

£12.5m might sound a lot, but in comparison to the fees paid for players, it’s merely a drop in the ocean. Paying this sort of figure for a manager is extremely rare, but paying ten times this fee for a player, is completely normal.

Considering how important a manager is to a team, it’s surprising their transfer fees aren’t negotiated as if they are a player.

When attempting to appoint a manager who already has a club, usually the compensation fee is paid, to pay off the current contract. It’s a different scenario for players, who get bought and sold regularly.