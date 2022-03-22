Newcastle could be back in the market for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Sevilla reportedly increased his release clause to £67m, but transfer insider Dean Jones doesn’t think that will put Newcastle off signing him.

“By increasing his release clause, they know there’s a possibility of that being triggered, too. I think that it’s still reasonable that Newcastle could end up paying it,” Jones said, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite the good form of new signing Dan Burn, Newcastle may still want to improve their defensive situation. After signing a new left-back and right-back, a new partner for Burn could be next on the list for Eddie Howe.

Carlos is 29-years-old, so paying £67m who might only have a few years left at the top level, doesn’t make too much sense.