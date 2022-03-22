Newcastle have entered the race to sign Arsenal transfer target Domenico Berardi.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, as seen in the tweet below, previously reported that Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in Berardi, but now Newcastle are keen to battle the North London club for his signature.

Now, according to Chronicle Live, Newcastle are interested in the Italian, who could cost around £25m. Newcastle have already shown they can be more of an attraction to Arsenal, by beating them to the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

Berardi is a left-footed right-winger, who has scored 14 goals in 27 league games this season for Sassuolo, this is his lowest tally of the last three seasons, and he managed 17 goals last campaign.

Newcastle could be in the market for a goalscoring winger, with current midfielder Ryan Fraser, only managing two goals in as many seasons.

With Allan Saint-Maximin on one wing, Newcastle need to balance it out with another player of his calibre on the other side.

A move to Arsenal for Berardi could halt the development of Bukayo Saka, with the Italian playing in the same position. Due to the rapid development of Saka, Arsenal may focus on other areas in the transfer window.