Newcastle are reportedly eyeing up a move for Arthur Melo, as Juventus look to cash in on the midfielder.

According to Fichajes, the Brazilian midfielder is the main target for Newcastle in the summer. The North-East club are expected to spend big this summer, after their recent financial takeover.

Arthur has been in and out of the team all season, and Juventus have been linked with a return for Paul Pogba in the summer. Getting a sizeable fee from a club who are willing to splash the cash, could be a smart move for the Italian club.